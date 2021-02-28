Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the January 28th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VYMI opened at $63.34 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

