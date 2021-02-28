Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 28th total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,492,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $87.20 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

