Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 701,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,260,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

