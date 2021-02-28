Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,714,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

