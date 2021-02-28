Veil Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,545.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $820,003.69 and $1,545.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.40 or 0.99499161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00039371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.27 or 0.00436710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.00880266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00295335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00098913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

