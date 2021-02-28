Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and $1.81 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001126 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

