Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,088.45

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $86,088.45 and approximately $16.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,923 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,240 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

