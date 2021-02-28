Venus Reaches Market Cap of $429.10 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $49.42 or 0.00106984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $429.10 million and approximately $155.88 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,091.39 or 0.99773672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010736 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,682,396 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

