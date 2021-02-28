Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report $32.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

