VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of VEREIT worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

VEREIT stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

