Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.24 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Verge has a total market cap of $288.68 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00356582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,433,443,049 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.