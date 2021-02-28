VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $500,715.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,165.01 or 0.99805520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00097479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002866 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,494,296 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.