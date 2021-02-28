Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.33.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,053. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

