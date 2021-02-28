Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

