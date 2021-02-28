Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

