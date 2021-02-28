Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Tops $572,210.33

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Veros has a market cap of $572,210.33 and $9.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 166.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

