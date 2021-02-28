VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $33.35 million and $21,139.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,960,241 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.