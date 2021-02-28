VestChain (VEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,405.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $12,405.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

