Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.03 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00365959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,482 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.