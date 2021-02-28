ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 283.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 264.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.