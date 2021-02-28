Vid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,787.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $81,787.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,527,933 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

