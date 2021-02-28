VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

