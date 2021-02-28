Vidulum (VDL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,045.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $239,835.00 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

