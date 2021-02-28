VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0011

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $432,242.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

