ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.64.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

