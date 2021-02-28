VIG Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,178.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $3,178.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.22 or 0.06105276 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005714 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,375,495 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.