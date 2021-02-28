Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.61.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 566,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

