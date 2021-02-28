Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 12,638,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

