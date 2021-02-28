Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.10% of Vipshop worth $393,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

