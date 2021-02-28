Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.28 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $38.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

