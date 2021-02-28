Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

