Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

