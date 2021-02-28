Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $11.41 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.