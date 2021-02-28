Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Cap of $71.04 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $71.04 million and $1.53 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.