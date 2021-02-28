Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Up 976.5% in February

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 976.5% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTTV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

