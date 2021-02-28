Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Up 976.5% in February

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 976.5% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTTV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.