VNT Chain (VNT) One Day Volume Tops $145,435.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.86 million and $145,435.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.