VNX Exchange Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $53,420.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

