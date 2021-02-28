Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of VOD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.87.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.