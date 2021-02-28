Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,416,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

