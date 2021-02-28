Vodi X Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $6,823.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 196.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

