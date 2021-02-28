Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €184.06 ($216.54).

Several research firms have commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €175.48 ($206.45).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.