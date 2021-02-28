Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.29 ($74.46).

VNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

VNA traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €52.74 ($62.05). 2,782,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.47.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

