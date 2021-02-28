Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.29 ($74.46).

Several analysts have issued reports on VNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting €52.74 ($62.05). 2,782,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.