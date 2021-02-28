VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,261.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $219,131.36 and $1,261.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00731220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039023 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

