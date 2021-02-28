Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.00 ($141.18).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCH shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €107.55 ($126.53) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.59. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

