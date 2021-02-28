Wagerr Hits Market Cap of $7.17 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $9,111.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010839 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,680,630 coins and its circulating supply is 195,301,016 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.