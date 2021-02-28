Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,067,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

