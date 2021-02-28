Wanchain Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $128.59 million and $6.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00300099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.44 or 0.02023738 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

