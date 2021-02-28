Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

