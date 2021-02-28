Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $227.71 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

