Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,428 shares of company stock worth $8,198,098 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

