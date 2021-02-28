Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

